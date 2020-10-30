Well-known opera singer with Idaho roots performing in Nampa Friday night

Soprano Cecilia Violetta Lopez is known for her "alluring voice" and "incredible range."



Her signature role, playing Violetta in La traviata.



She first performed the role in 2014. An unknown voice in the world of opera. But after one critic heard her sing, he declared Cecilia was "ready for the great stages of the world."



She has since performed throughout North America and Europe including Carnegie Hall. She is on the artist roster of the Metropolitan Opera. Opera News named her one of opera's "25 rising stars."



A far cry from her humble beginnings in Rupert, Idaho.



"Opera is something that was never exposed, classical music was something I was never exposed to," Cecilia said.



Growing up, Cecilia worked alongside her parents hoeing beets in the farms of Rupert. It was there she learned the value of hard work.



"That's where mom was the one who taught me, taught us one, gave us a really good work ethic because she was the one constantly waking us up in the mornings and taking us out to those beet fields where we could work. And they wanted a better life for us for me and my siblings," Cecilia said.



Singing mariachi music helped pass the time.



"I mean Kim, we were out there for hours and mom knew we were tired and hungry and bored and working regardless. But that's where she would teach me the songs that she grew up singing and with the gift of music, she instilled in me that love of music that she had," Cecilia said.



"Really the heart and soul of Mexican and traditional music is what she taught me. And it's just, those were my basics. That music is what I identify with throughout my entire life until I started formally training," Cecilia said.



Cecilia studied at UNLV to become a music teacher until she attended her first opera, a school production. It was a performance that would change her life.



"And that was the turning point really. I will never forget it," Cecilia said. "I came out of that theater, well first of all I was in tears because I thought for sure the Soprano was going to live. But I walked out of that theater with goosebumps and tears streaming down my face and I thought this is what I want to do. What my classmates on that stage made me feel right now is what I want to do."



"And so every time I perform, whether it's a recital, whether it's an opera, my one goal is to be able to move someone the same way that I was moved when I decided to pursue this."



Cecilia says she became obsessed with learning the science and physics behind vocal technique. Hours and hours of practicing putting that same work ethic she learned hoeing beets to her musical training.



"I just had that one goal," Cecilia said. "Very focused and that's what I wanted. But I worked for it enough that it's everything, I've slowly been climbing the ladder. And I'd like to think that everything, all the accolades that I have received is because they're merit-based and not because oh she went to Juilliard, she went to this fancy conservatory, No I'm a little girl from Rupert, Idaho who used to hoe beets and sing mariachi music. And I focused and now I'm here."



Cecilia Violetta Lopez embodies the American dream with a voice to remind us anything is possible no matter where you come from or how small you start out.



"Mom would always say whenever we were out in the fields, work hard, work hard for what you want and stay focused," she said. "Even though there are going to be many times you're going to feel overwhelmed or you're going to fall or whatever the case may be, just always remember to get up, get up."