KTVB meteorologist Bri Eggers to participate in Al Roker's 'Rokerthon' on Monday

NBC's "TODAY" announced that Al Roker will begin the fifth installment of his next attempt to set a Guinness World Records title.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB meteorologist Bri Eggers and chief photographer Zoran Tesic are set to participate in NBC "TODAY" Al Roker's fifth installment of Rokerthon 2021.

On Tuesday, NBC's "TODAY" announced that Al Roker will begin the fifth installment of his next attempt to set a Guinness World Records title.

Beginning on Monday, "Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever" will kick-off, with TODAY's weatherman attempting to set a world record for the most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live.

More than than 50 NBC affiliate stations from across the country will join Roker to provide the ultimate live national weather report. Here in Boise, KTVB meteorologist Bri Eggers will help break that record.

Bri is scheduled to appear at approximately 7:30 a.m. MT on Monday morning.

You can watch Rokerthon as it happens live in the player below:

Watch more weather: