Boise State branded jeans appear in Selena Gomez's latest video

The K-POP group BLACKPINK's new music video for their song 'Ice Cream' features Selena Gomez and (even more exciting) a shoutout to Boise State.

BOISE, Idaho — BLACKPINK, a girl group in the K-POP music genre, debuted the music video for their new song "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez in late August.

The video gained traction quickly and has over 169 million views as of Thursday.

One detail, however, stood out to Boise-based KTVB: one of the group members dressed in Boise State branded jeans, the only brand seen throughout the entire video.

The jeans can be seen first around the 0:41 mark in the music video.