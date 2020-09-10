"Boise Boys" to return to HGTV

"Boise Boys," HGTV's house-flipping show focused on the City of Trees, is set to return to the air in 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — As if Idahoans needed another reason to look forward to the end of 2020, the third season of "Boise Boys," HGTV's house-flipping show focused on Boise, is set to premiere in 2021.

The pair took to Instagram to make the announcement on Friday.

The show, featuring Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, focuses on the pair renovating and selling homes around Boise, combining Robertson's skill as a contractor with Caldwell's knack for design.

Season 2 of the nationally popular show aired on April 24, 2019. While it was originally thought Season 3 would air in April 2020, the official release date has been announced as 2021. Filming of the new season has already begun.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':