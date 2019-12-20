HOUSTON — Just in case you've been living under a rock or in a galaxy far, far away — the Baby Yoda is hot right now.

“The Mandalorian” character on Disney+ is featured in memes across the web:

We'll spare you the memes here, because you've probably seen them, many of which have Baby Yoda begging or looking for tendies (chicken tenders).

Baby Yoda is now a trending topic in Houston specifically because of our freeway signs, which feature a warning for parents to remind them to safely buckle up their kids in a car seat.

"The rise of safe driver to end the streak, Baby Yoda uses a car seat. Be safe he will."

The signs popped up overnight as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiered in movie theaters.

