"Antiques Roadshow" Boise episodes start airing Monday

The segments for PBS's most-watched ongoing series were shot in May 2022 at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The attached video first aired May 31, 2022.

Three all-new episodes of "Antiques Roadshow" based in Boise are scheduled to air this month on PBS.

"Antiques Roadshow" is a 20-time Emmy® Award nominated series, billed as "part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt."

Appraisers and crew for the show shot the Boise episodes in May 2022. According to the show's home station, WGBH in Boston, 2,247 guests attended the all-day appraisal event at the Idaho Botanical Garden. The guests received valuations of their antiques and collectibles.

Some of the remarkable finds include Idaho gems and gold nuggets from 1905, a circa-1913 Maynard Dixon oil painting, Mickey Mouse trading cards from 1935, and portraits that are nearly 200 years old.

The three episodes are scheduled to premiere April 3, 10 and 17 on PBS stations around the country, including Idaho Public Television, which airs "Antiques Roadshow" at 7 p.m. on Mondays. They also will be available for streaming on the "Antiques Roadshow" YouTube channel and the PBS app.

Here's a breakdown of some highlights from each of the three Boise episodes:

April 3 — A circa-1941 Rolls Royce Wraith center caps and certificate, 1934 All-American baseball team autographs, and a Maynard Dixon oil painting, circa 1913. One is valued at $50,000-$80,000.

April 10 — Idaho State gems and gold nuggets, circa 1905; 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse cards; and 1826 portraits attributed to the Guilford County Limner. One find is $20,000-$40,000.

April 17 — A 1980 Topps basketball cards box, Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man comics, and an Alexej von Jawlensky Meditation oil. One is appraised for $50,000-$100,000.

However, those may not be the items that catch your eye — or tug at your heartstrings. KTVB met up with executive producer Marsha Bemko while Bemko, the production crew and appraisers were in Boise last May. Of the thousands of items appraised at each event, Bemko's job is to select the best of the best to feature on the show.

"My favorite appraisals — I'm a jaded producer — it's not about the money for me," Bemko said. "My favorite appraisals are with a great story. They can give you goosebumps, true goosebumps."

Watch more Local News: