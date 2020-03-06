Alive After Five kicks off online summer concert series

The Downtown Business Association is launching its first-ever online streaming concert on Wednesday, June 3.

BOISE, Idaho — Like many outdoor events, organizers of Alive After Five, are working hard to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

DBA Executive Director Jennifer Hensley says their team was able to draw inspiration from other downtowns and cities but still “made it a Boise thing.”

“I think people are gonna love it,” Hensley said. “We really created a concert for folks who are watching on our platform.”

The concert series in traditionally held on The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise from June through August. Due to health and safety regulations because of the COVID outbreak, the series will be streamed online in June from the DBA’s Facebook page, Alive After Five Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

There will be two bands performing on Wednesday, June 3. The opening act is Deviant Kin, a not-so-traditional band that features an accordion. This man-band say it is influenced by southern rock and Irish ballads, Appalachia and world music. They take the stage at 6:05 p.m. and will play for about 30 minutes.

The headliner is Dustbowl Revival, a band known for creating joyful, booty-shaking songs and rock ballads. Their music is described as energetic and comes from a place where folk, funk and soul music meet.

Patrons are encouraged to come by The Grove Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The DBA will be selling Alive After Five experience kits and merchandise prior to the streamed concert. Beer, wine, Alive After Five t-shirts, stainless steel branded cups, and more merchandise will be available.

Short-term parking has been reserved on 9th Street between Main Street and Grove Street to allow for convenient pick-up.

And for the complete experience, Hensley encourages people to order dinner from a downtown restaurant to take with you to watch the concert.

“It’s the same high-quality concert that somebody would expect from the plaza,” she said.

Each month, a different nonprofit organization is the beneficiary of all the tips collected during Alive After Five. Camp Rainbow Gold is the recipient for June 2020. Tips can be donated at the point of sale on The Grove Plaza when purchasing merchandise or beverages, via Venmo (@TipsForCharity), or on the Alive After Five page at downtownboise.org.



Here is the timeline for the virtual concerts:



• 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Merch booth on The Grove Plaza open

• 6:00 p.m. Welcome reel kicks off virtual concert

• 6:05 p.m. Opening band's set - 30-35 minutes

• 6:35 p.m. 10-minute countdown "set change" between bands

• 6:45 p.m. Headlining band's set - 40-45 minutes

• 7:25 p.m. Concert ends, credits



For the full June line-up and concert goers guide, visit the Alive After Five event page on downtownboise.org.