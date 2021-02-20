Alive After Five concert series, car show canceled for 2021

The Downtown Boise Association has decided to cancel two annual summer events for this year.

-- the Alive After Five concert series and the Father's Day car show.



The association says the decision comes out of an abundance of caution -- and to prioritize the health and safety of performers, volunteers, fans and anyone else visiting downtown.



The Downtown Boise Association board cited uncertainty related to planning, band contracts and safety practices as contributing factors.



However, the association says it is planning what it calls enhanced First Thursday offerings and looking at other possible small-scale events.