x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

entertainment

Aaron Paul's 'rustic-chic' McCall home featured in Architectural Digest

The five-bedroom McCall features a 13-ton hearthstone fireplace.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Aaron Paul attends the premiere for "American Woman" on Day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MCCALL, Idaho — Idaho native Aaron Paul was featured in Architectural Digest for his massive and beautiful McCall home that sits on a five-acre property on the shores of Payette Lake.

Paul's home fuses a log cabin design with European elements that creates a "rustic yet refined escape."

One of the most eye-catching features shown in the profile of Paul's home is a 13-ton hearthstone placed in the center of the home's living room. Paul told Architectural Digest that he had to be there when construction crews placed the mammoth-sized fireplace, saying "I never thought I’d get so excited about rocks. I found myself daydreaming about rocks.” 

The article never directly states that the Emmett native lives in McCall, but the author, Mark Ruzzo, alludes to Sharlie, Payette Lake's very own lake monster, among other details.

Paul recently starred in "El Camino" on Netflix, which follows Jesse Pinkman as he runs from his captors, the law and his past in the aftermath of the end of the hit television show "Breaking Bad." Paul started a scavenger hunt in downtown Boise for tickets for a special screening of the film.

The three-time Emmy winner will be starring in season three of "Westworld" on HBO. The new season debuts on March 15. Details on Paul's role in the hit show have been scarce. 

RELATED: Aaron Paul talks about meeting fan in Boise on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Ryan’

RELATED: Aaron Paul announces special Boise screening of 'Breaking Bad' movie

RELATED: Aaron Paul praises home state in interview with Men's Journal

RELATED: Aaron Paul holds special screening for new movie in Boise

RELATED: Idaho-raised star Aaron Paul makes rounds across Boise

RELATED: Emmett actor Aaron Paul hams it up backstage at the Emmys