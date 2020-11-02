Aaron Paul's 'rustic-chic' McCall home featured in Architectural Digest

The five-bedroom McCall features a 13-ton hearthstone fireplace.

MCCALL, Idaho — Idaho native Aaron Paul was featured in Architectural Digest for his massive and beautiful McCall home that sits on a five-acre property on the shores of Payette Lake.

Paul's home fuses a log cabin design with European elements that creates a "rustic yet refined escape."

One of the most eye-catching features shown in the profile of Paul's home is a 13-ton hearthstone placed in the center of the home's living room. Paul told Architectural Digest that he had to be there when construction crews placed the mammoth-sized fireplace, saying "I never thought I’d get so excited about rocks. I found myself daydreaming about rocks.”

The article never directly states that the Emmett native lives in McCall, but the author, Mark Ruzzo, alludes to Sharlie, Payette Lake's very own lake monster, among other details.

Paul recently starred in "El Camino" on Netflix, which follows Jesse Pinkman as he runs from his captors, the law and his past in the aftermath of the end of the hit television show "Breaking Bad." Paul started a scavenger hunt in downtown Boise for tickets for a special screening of the film.