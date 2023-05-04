Get $25 concert tickets to dozens of Northwest shows

Starting next week, music fans will be able to score tickets to concerts in Spokane, Idaho, and Seattle for $25.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Music lovers can score a deal on concert tickets as Concert Week returns in 2023. Tickets will be available for dozens of shows in the Northwest for $25.

The sale runs from May 10-16, with presales beginning on May 9. Tickets can be purchased online at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek. Here's a look at participating shows in the Northwest per LiveNation:

Washington Concerts

The Gorge : boygenius and Eric Church

: boygenius and Eric Church BECU Live at Northern Quest (Spokane): All American Rejects; Big Head Todd; Boyz II Men; Counting Crows; Falling in Reverse; Jason Mraz and Young the Giant

All American Rejects; Big Head Todd; Boyz II Men; Counting Crows; Falling in Reverse; Jason Mraz and Young the Giant First Interstate Center for the Arts (Spokane): Ray LaMontagne

Ray LaMontagne The Podium (Spokane): Beartooth; Jimmy Eat World and W.A.S.P.

Beartooth; Jimmy Eat World and W.A.S.P. Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle): Alicia Keys; Beck & Phoenix; Bryan Adams; Duran Duran; Lionel Richie and Rod Stewart

Alicia Keys; Beck & Phoenix; Bryan Adams; Duran Duran; Lionel Richie and Rod Stewart White River Amphitheatre (Auburn): Dierks Bentley; Disturbed; Garbage; Ghost; Hank Williams Jr.; Jason Aldean; Matchbox Twenty; Mudvayne; Nickelback; Rob Zombie; Slightly Stoopid; Smashing Pumpkins; The Offspring and Weezer

Dierks Bentley; Disturbed; Garbage; Ghost; Hank Williams Jr.; Jason Aldean; Matchbox Twenty; Mudvayne; Nickelback; Rob Zombie; Slightly Stoopid; Smashing Pumpkins; The Offspring and Weezer Chateau Ste. Michelle (Seattle): Gary Clark Jr.; Leftover Salmon/Railroad Earth/Yonder Mountain String Band; Taj Mahal Quartet & Los Lobos; Trampled By Turtles and Trombone Shorty & Ziggy Marley

Gary Clark Jr.; Leftover Salmon/Railroad Earth/Yonder Mountain String Band; Taj Mahal Quartet & Los Lobos; Trampled By Turtles and Trombone Shorty & Ziggy Marley Tacoma Dome (Tacoma): Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold Angel of the Wind Arena (Everett): Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi accesso ShoWare Center (Kent): Pepe Aguilar

Pepe Aguilar Toyota Arena (Kennewick): Marca MP

Idaho Concerts

Revolution Concert House and Event Center (Garden City): $NOT; George Thorogood & The Destroyers; Grandson; Seven Lions; The Interrupters; Yellowcard and Yungblud

$NOT; George Thorogood & The Destroyers; Grandson; Seven Lions; The Interrupters; Yellowcard and Yungblud Mountain America Center (Idaho Falls): Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre (Nampa): Barenaked Ladies; Counting Crows; Dierks Bentley; Dirty Heads; Falling in Reverse; Godsmack; Lindsey Stirling; Michael Franti & Spearhead; Parker McCollum; Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles; Slightly Stoopid; Steve Miller Band; Train and Young the Giant

Oregon Concerts

Moda Center (Portland): Avenged Sevenfold; Duran Duran; Janet Jackson and Sting

Avenged Sevenfold; Duran Duran; Janet Jackson and Sting Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Portland): Bryan Adams and Marca MP

Bryan Adams and Marca MP RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Portland): All American Rejects; Charlie Puth; Disturbed; Garbage; Hank Williams Jr.; Lindsey Stirling; Logic; Luke Bryan; Matchbox Twenty; Mudvayne; Nickelback; Pentatonix; Rob Zombie and Tears For Fears

All American Rejects; Charlie Puth; Disturbed; Garbage; Hank Williams Jr.; Lindsey Stirling; Logic; Luke Bryan; Matchbox Twenty; Mudvayne; Nickelback; Pentatonix; Rob Zombie and Tears For Fears Theater of the Clouds (Portland): Motionless In White and Pepe Aguilar

Motionless In White and Pepe Aguilar Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Bend): 3 Doors Down; Andrew Bird; Beck; Blues Traveler; Cake; Counting Crows; Dierks Bentley; Elvis Costello; Goo Goo Dolls; Greensky Bluegrass; Indigo Girls; Jason Isbell; Jimmy Eat World; Kidz Bop Kids; Leftover Salmon; Lindsey Stirling; Lord Huron; Lyle Lovett; Michael Franti & Spearhead; My Morning Jacket; Nickel Creek; Pink Martini; Quinn XCII; Rebelution; Slightly Stoopid; Smashing Pumpkins; Sylvan Esso; Taj Mahal; Tears For Fears; The Head and The Heart; Trombone Shorty & Ziggy Marley; Weezer and Young the Giant

3 Doors Down; Andrew Bird; Beck; Blues Traveler; Cake; Counting Crows; Dierks Bentley; Elvis Costello; Goo Goo Dolls; Greensky Bluegrass; Indigo Girls; Jason Isbell; Jimmy Eat World; Kidz Bop Kids; Leftover Salmon; Lindsey Stirling; Lord Huron; Lyle Lovett; Michael Franti & Spearhead; My Morning Jacket; Nickel Creek; Pink Martini; Quinn XCII; Rebelution; Slightly Stoopid; Smashing Pumpkins; Sylvan Esso; Taj Mahal; Tears For Fears; The Head and The Heart; Trombone Shorty & Ziggy Marley; Weezer and Young the Giant Cuthbert Amphitheater (Eugene): Train

Train Hult Center for the Performing Arts (Eugene): Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene): Jon Pardi

Montana Concerts

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark (Billings): Goo Goo Dolls and Whiskey Myers

Wyoming Concerts

Ford Wyoming Center (Casper): Goo Goo Dolls; Lindsey Stirling and Whiskey Myers

