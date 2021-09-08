KTVB Channel 7 changes translator channels in Cascade

On Monday, KTVB viewers in Cascade will need to rescan the channels on their TV in order to continue watching Idaho's NewsChannel 7.

Editor's Note: The video above is an announcement of KTVB's newest channel, Twist, which can be found on channel 7.5.

Over-the-air viewers of KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 in Cascade, Idaho will need to rescan the channels available on their TV to continue watching KTVB after a change in translator stations.

Sometime between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, KTVB will move from channel 26 to channel 29 in Cascade. To continue watching KTVB's award-winning journalism in Cascade, over-the-air viewers will need to do a channel scan on their television set.

Every TV manufacturer is different, but rescanning channels on a TV can generally be done in a few steps:

Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote. Go to SETUP or SETTINGS. Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS. Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS. Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan. Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram the TV's channels. That's OK! Reprogramming the tuner is exactly what is needed to do to access the upgrades and new channels. Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 to 30 minutes to complete. DON’T stop the process once it starts. At this point, the scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, OK or EXIT may be needed to be selected on the remote.

When rescanning is complete, KTVB will still display on-air as 7.1 and all the subchannels (24/7, True Crime, Quest, and Twist) will still be on channels 7.2 through 7.5.

For more help getting all of KTVB's free high-definition over-the-air channels, click here.

