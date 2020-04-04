KTVB earns 9 nominations for 2020 Regional Emmys

BOISE, Idaho — The 57th annual Northwest Regional Emmy Award nominations were released on Friday, and Idaho's NewsChannel 7 was nominated for nine Regional Emmys. KTVB's reporting on the College of Western Idaho's mythical unicorn mascot to our Veterans' Day Special was nominated.
In 2019, KTVB was nominated for 10 Northwest Regional Emmy Awards and won in Morning/Daytime News and KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust's Road To South Korea one-time special.
Here's the list of KTVB's Regional Emmy nominations:
Morning/Daytime News (Markets 81+)
Today's Morning News Fire Coverage
-Brittany Lock, Producer
Evening News (Markets 81+)
News At 5 Veterans Day Special
-Dani Allsop, Producer
Watch below:
Feature News Report - Light Feature
-Brian Holmes, Reporter
-Kevin Eslinger, Photographer
Watch below:
Feature News Report - Serious Feature
In Their Own Voices
-Brian Holmes, Reporter
-Kevin Eslinger, Photographer
Watch below:
Sports - News Story/Series
Dominating The Digital Arena
-Kevin Eslinger, Photographer
-Brian Holmes, Reporter
Watch below:
Sports - News Story/Series
-Jay Tust, Reporter
Watch below:
Informational/Instructional - Program Feature/Segment
-Melissa Stoner, Marketing Director
Watch below:
Anchor - Weather