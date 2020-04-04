x
KTVB earns 9 nominations for 2020 Regional Emmys

KTVB earns 9 nominations for 2020 Regional Emmys

KTVB's News at 5 Veterans Day Special received a nomination, as did Today's Morning News Fire Coverage and weather with Bri Eggers.

BOISE, Idaho — The 57th annual Northwest Regional Emmy Award nominations were released on Friday, and Idaho's NewsChannel 7 was nominated for nine Regional Emmys. KTVB's reporting on the College of Western Idaho's mythical unicorn mascot to our Veterans' Day Special was nominated.

In 2019, KTVB was nominated for 10 Northwest Regional Emmy Awards and won in Morning/Daytime News and KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust's Road To South Korea one-time special.

Here's the list of KTVB's Regional Emmy nominations: 

Morning/Daytime News (Markets 81+) 

Today's Morning News Fire Coverage 

-Brittany Lock, Producer 

Evening News (Markets 81+) 

News At 5 Veterans Day Special 

-Dani Allsop, Producer

Watch below:

Feature News Report - Light Feature 

Mythical Mascot No More 

-Brian Holmes, Reporter

-Kevin  Eslinger, Photographer

Watch below:

Feature News Report - Serious Feature 

In Their Own Voices  

-Brian Holmes, Reporter 

-Kevin Eslinger, Photographer

Watch below:

Sports - News Story/Series

Dominating The Digital Arena

-Kevin  Eslinger, Photographer

-Brian Holmes, Reporter  

Watch below:

Sports - News Story/Series

Amoro Lado

-Jay Tust, Reporter

Watch below:

Informational/Instructional - Program Feature/Segment

Science in the Forecast  

-Melissa Stoner, Marketing Director

Watch below:

Anchor - Weather 

-Bri Eggers

Credit: KTVB
Bri Eggers is a meteorologist with the KTVB First Alert Weather Team

