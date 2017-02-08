Snow Level

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Service with more than just a smile
-
Flooding closes 1-86 in eastern Idaho
-
Standoff over, suspect still on the loose
-
Technology allowing students to cut corners in classroom
-
Man in jail after leading police on chase
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Gov. Otter clarifies immigration comment
-
FInstagram for web
-
Shared photo prompts SRO protocol review
-
Catching up with Kellen Moore
More Stories
-
Albertsons worker brings cheer to the checkout lineFeb. 7, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
St. Luke's employee donating kidney to 11-year-old patientFeb. 7, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
Nampa Police investigating 'suspicious' car fireFeb. 8, 2017, 6:19 a.m.