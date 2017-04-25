Weather Forecast Tuesday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flooding puts damper on local sports
-
Wheelchair ramp stolen from N. Spokane family
-
Chobani sues radio host
-
Attack at Iraqi restaurant caught on camera
-
Rep. Labrador holds second local town hall in Nampa
-
Police investigating early morning fires
-
Human remains found in Elmore County
-
Command the Enterprise from Capt. Kirk's chair
-
A very special Sweet 16
-
Sen. Risch talks global issues in KTVB interview
More Stories
-
Thousands of sheep cross Highway 55Apr 25, 2017, 2:17 p.m.
-
Sheriff's office: Oregon couple hurt in I-84 road…Apr 25, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Police arrest homeless governor candidateApr 25, 2017, 3:08 p.m.