Weather Forecast Tuesday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
Motel robbery latest in string of crimes
-
Experts warn of huge season for nuisance bugs
-
Nine-year-old Gresham girl missing
-
Judge gives orders in animal cruelty case
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Lawmakers look to federal dollars for roads
-
Remembering Calvin College student killed in crash
-
Resolution raises awareness of rare diseases
-
Jack in the Box robbery Boise
More Stories
-
ACSO investigating reported attack near Table RockMar 14, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
-
Missing teen found safeMar 14, 2017, 2:08 p.m.
-
VOTER GUIDE: March 2017 school bonds and leviesMar. 1, 2017, 1:25 p.m.