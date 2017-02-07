Weather Forecast Tuesday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Standoff over, suspect still on the loose
-
FInstagram for web
-
Flooding closes 1-86 in eastern Idaho
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Kuna family fighting to push back flood
-
Shared photo prompts SRO protocol review
-
Train vs. Car Collision in Post Falls
-
South Boise neighborhood flooded
-
Propane leak sparks fire in Council
-
Catching up with Kellen Moore
More Stories
-
Federal appeals court skeptical of Trump's travel banFeb. 7, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
-
Nampa man pleads guilty to hate crime in Lake Lowell murderFeb. 7, 2017, 3:49 p.m.
-
Man convicted as preteen of attack on 5-year-old…Feb. 7, 2017, 1:56 p.m.