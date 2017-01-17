Weather Forecast Tuesday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
More winter weather on the way
-
China Blue owner discusses overnight stabbing
-
Website aims to help people with shoveling
-
Twin Falls burglary arrest
-
Caldwell family displaced after house fire
-
Idaho City residents brave winter storms, feet of snow
-
China Blue nightclub owner discusses stabbing
-
Police say argument leads to murder
More Stories
-
Bates family: 'We're going to miss him'Jan 17, 2017, 5:47 p.m.
-
Nampa man run over after helping tow pickup from snowJan 17, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
People overcharged on water billJan 17, 2017, 6:33 p.m.