Weather Forecast Monday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Idaho towns in path of totality embrace eclipse-maniaAug 20, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
-
Long lines for last minute eclipse glassesAug 20, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
Here's the exact time the eclipse will be over your cityAug. 8, 2017, 7:38 p.m.