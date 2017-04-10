Weather forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
4 people dead after small plane crash
-
Family embraced by community after fire
-
How to avoid potential mountain lion attack
-
Meridian Canine Rescue opens new location
-
Teens start feminine hygiene product charity
-
Homeless man prepares to run for governor
-
Joy and fear ahead of Monday Passover
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
First fishing trailer of the season
More Stories
-
Boise River flow to be raised this weekApr 10, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
-
Boise man arrest after dragging officer, eluding policeApr 10, 2017, 12:11 p.m.
-
Boise woman, 19, dies days after I-84 collisionApr. 9, 2017, 9:45 p.m.