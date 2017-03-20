Weather forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman recounts deadly foothills shooting
-
1 dead after crash on Fairview Avenue
-
Ada the Elk dies
-
Woman sentenced for killing firefighter
-
Spring cleaning could save you money
-
North End elk "Ada" put down
-
Senate scheduled to vote on health care bill
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Deputies investigating Table Rock attack
-
Shooting in Boise foothills
More Stories
-
Controversial faith healing bill passes state…Mar 20, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Murder suspect pleads not guilty in 20-year-old's deathMar 20, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
Foothills shooting witness: A dog 'yelped in pain'Mar 19, 2017, 10:43 p.m.