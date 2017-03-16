Weather forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family sues gunmaker after 11-year-old shot
-
Goose parts found hanging along trail in Star
-
Officials: Old Adams County Courthouse unsafe
-
Deputies investigating Table Rock attack
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Work continues on Saint Al's Nampa hospital
-
TSheets to start moving into new space in May
-
Legislators push bills as session end looms
-
Boise River too high for float season
-
Voters overwhelmingly approve school funding
More Stories
-
4-year-old hit by car after wandering away from Boise homeMar 16, 2017, 9:35 a.m.
-
PHOTOS: Double rainbow brightens Treasure Valley skyMar 16, 2017, 9:07 a.m.
-
Trump's federal budget would eliminate dozens of…Mar 16, 2017, 8:00 a.m.