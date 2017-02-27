Weather forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Faith Healing: The debate continues
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Judge sentences man in locker room assault
-
New closure on Boise Greenbelt
-
Eagle woman's award-winning retrievers
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
Legislations sets standard for how long rape kits are kept
-
Draft bill defines locations for e-bikes
-
First Alert forecast 2-26-17
More Stories
-
Canyon County sheriff, coroner bring opposing views…Feb 26, 2017, 10:55 p.m.
-
Trump budget to increase defense, slash EPA, other agenciesFeb 27, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
Bill sets standards for how long rape kits are keptFeb 26, 2017, 5:49 p.m.