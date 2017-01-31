TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Trump's order on immigration
-
Weather Forecast Monday
-
Trump's immigration plan being felt in Idaho
-
How executive order affects local groups
-
Eastern Oregon buried in deep snow
-
HPV can lead to cancer in men, too
-
Idahoans voice concerns over Common Core
-
Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from committing suicide
-
Video: National Zoo press conference on missing bobcat
-
Friends, family remember legacy Wilder councilman leaves behind
More Stories
-
Verify: President Trump's executive order on immigrationJan 30, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
-
Trump's executive order impacting Idaho familiesJan 30, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Eastern Oregon still suffering through destructive winterJan 30, 2017, 7:12 p.m.