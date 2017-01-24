Weather forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway in Kuna subdivision
-
Neighborhoods blocked off after police chase in Kuna
-
How much snow can your home, business handle?
-
Historic Vale building collapses
-
Weiser carport collapse sends man to hospital
-
Local teens hope to make a difference
-
Joe's Club in Payette collapses
-
Thousands attend Women's March on Idaho
-
Roof collapses on Washington County equipment
-
Tillerson nomination vote this week
More Stories
-
Manhunt underway in Kuna subdivision after driver…Jan 24, 2017, 6:16 a.m.
-
Trump signs five more orders on pipelines, steel and…Jan 24, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Nampa man charged with federal hate crime in Lake…Jan 23, 2017, 12:38 p.m.