Tuesday weather forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flooding across Idaho
-
Foothills shooting suspect identified
-
Accused serial robber arrested in Las Vegas
-
How to be notified of an emergency near you
-
Woman recounts deadly foothills shooting
-
Mysterious giant metal die washes up on shore of Lake CDA
-
Flooding concerns along Payette, Snake rivers
-
Ada the Elk dies
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
1 dead after crash on Fairview Avenue
More Stories
-
Barnyard floods in Boise County, animals moved to…Mar 21, 2017, 5:07 p.m.
-
Man presumed drowned after vehicle goes into Little…Mar 21, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Boat contaminated with quagga mussels detained in IdahoMar 21, 2017, 3:59 p.m.