Trump declares disaster in Treasure Valley due to flooding

A resident walks through floodwaters with sandbags. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has declared that a major disaster exists in Idaho due to flooding from March 29 to June 15.

Trump ordered federal assistance to support state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the flooding, the White House said in a press release sent out Saturday.

Federal funding is available to the state and to tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

The funds are for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding in the counties of Ada and Canyon.

The President previously approved flood- and landslide-related funding for Blaine, Camas, Custer, Elmore and Gooding counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

