Temperatures could reach 70 degrees on Tuesday

View of downtown Boise from KTVB's Skycam. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The official end of winter is just around the corner on March 20, but it's already feeling as though spring has sprung in the Treasure Valley.

The weather is about to get even nicer with temperatures expected to reach 70 degrees in Boise on Tuesday.

We've been treated to mild weather the last few days with temperatures topping 60 degrees in valley locations. The latest forecast shows a warming trend over the next couple days with a high of 64 expected on Monday and the possibility of a balmy 70 on Tuesday.

After that, temperatures will drop slightly as we head toward the weekend, with highs in 60s. Rain showers are possible on Thursday.

