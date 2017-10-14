Snowstorm knocks out power in parts of eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS - Heavy snow has led to power outages in eastern Idaho.

As much as seven inches of snow fell in some parts of Idaho Falls.

That snow took down tree branches, and some of those branches have taken down power lines.

Multiple crashes blocked Interstate 15 in Pocatello for a while on Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. All lanes were reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

Since the snowfall, afternoon temperatures have climbed above the freezing mark. The National Weather Service is forecasting low temperatures between 21 and 28 degrees for the Pocatello area on Saturday night, with patchy fog after midnight. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s, with sunny skies.

