BOISE - The record amount of snow that hit the Treasure Valley is starting to melt in some places as temperatures rise - and concerns about flooding are rising, too.

Timothy Link, a professor of hydrology from the University of Idaho said the potential for flooding is present, but the severity of it will depend on the types of storms in the coming days. There is potential for a large flood, but some of the key ingredients for that to happen are missing, he said.

“Both because the temperatures are low and the freezing level is fairly low,” Link said. “The one thing that will probably happen is [with] the fair amount of frozen ground that is out there, [there] will probably be a bit of a fair amount of localized flooding, really, rather than wide spread flooding with the really large river systems."



Localized flooding would just happen in smaller areas. Link said there are preventative measures people can take like keep storm drains clear and ice dams off your home.



To see major flooding, Link said there would have to be a storm come in with very warm temperatures, high humidity and very high wind speeds.

“Those storms tend to be most common in December, January and February,” he said. “As soon as you get into mid-February and beyond, the frequency and potential for those storms starts to drop off…I would say with this current storm, we probably wouldn't expect flooding with very large systems but the potential is still there in the future over the next couple of months or so."

Copyright 2016 KTVB