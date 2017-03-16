KTVB
PHOTOS: Double rainbow brightens Treasure Valley sky

KTVB , KTVB 9:07 AM. MDT March 16, 2017

BOISE -- A spectacular double rainbow burst across the sky Thursday morning, delighting onlookers across the Treasure Valley.

The vibrant sight prompted an outpouring of photos on social media. Click through our gallery to see some of the best from our viewers!

If you missed it, don't worry - this weekend is bringing more showers, and more chances of rainbows! 

GALLERYDouble rainbow over Treasure Valley

