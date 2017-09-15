Pacific Northwest could be in for another La Niña winter

Good news, skiers. New weather models show an increased chance of La Niña conditions this winter in the Pacific Northwest.

La Nina conditions in the Pacific increase the chances of below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issued its monthly update on El Niño/La Niña (ENSO) conditions in the Pacific. Computer models had been leaning towards a neutral winter, but are now trending towards a La Nina winter.

CPC says there is "an increasing chance (55-60%) of La Niña during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter 2017-18."

As a result, CPC issued a La Niña Watch for the Pacific.

We often have pretty good ski seasons during La Niña winters. But remember, it just increases the chances of a cool, damp winter - it doesn't guarantee them.

We had a La Niña winter last year, with the wettest October-June on record.

