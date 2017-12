NAMPA - Police responded to dozens of weather-related crashes and slide-offs throughout the Treasure Valley Sunday afternoon and evening.

In a traffic alert posted on Facebook, Nampa police said officers were responding to multiple crashes along Interstate 84 and urged drivers to avoid I-84, if possible.

"If you do have to travel on I-84, SLOW DOWN!!" the post read.

Ada County is also dealing with its share of crashes. A dispatcher tells KTVB that officers have been busy throughout the county responding to about 40 accidents, most of which have been minor crashes and slide-offs.

The Idaho State Police responded to 39 crashes and six slide-offs related to the snow. Troopers said motorists need to slow down and keep distance between their car and others.

"It takes the human mind about a second and a half to be able to calculate what they see and be able to pass it through their feet to be able to get on the different pedals," Trooper Michael Kish said. "They don't take into account for that time it takes to process that and for the vehicle to actually stop."

Canyon County dispatch was not able to give KTVB an update Sunday night.

Snow started falling late Sunday afternoon, and is accumulating on area roadways. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of Southwest Idaho through 11 a.m. Monday morning. This storm is expected to bring up to three inches of snow in some locations.

