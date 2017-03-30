Major storm uproots trees around Payette

Downed tree in Payette (Photo: Payette Police Department)

PAYETTE -- Violent wind and rain has toppled several large trees in the Payette area Thursday.

The Payette Police Department says officers were called out to a downed tree in the 1300 block of 1st Avenue South that had completely blocked the roadway. Heavy winds uprooted in the tree from in front of a home, damaging the sidewalk.

Officers were dispatched again later Thursday morning to another fallen tree, this time in on North 9th Street between Center Avenue and 1st Avenue North. The Payette Street Department has also been sent out to help clear the downed trees.

Police are asking residents to keep a close eye on the trees on their property for signs they may fall. Stormy and windy conditions are expected to continue.

Foresters say the unusually wet winter may have weakened the soil that hold tree roots into the ground. Evergreen trees are at particular risk, because of their shallow root systems and comparatively fuller foliage at this time of year.

