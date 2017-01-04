List of snow-related closures and delays

Chicago Connection is one of the many businesses that closed down early on Wednesday due to heavy snow and dangerous road conditions. (Photo: Dean Johnson / KTVB)

BOISE - Wednesday's heavy snowfall throughout the Treasure and Magic valleys has prompted a number of closures, including schools, businesses and government offices.

The storm is also causing delays to certain services, such as trash and recycling collection.

Below is a list of announced closures and delays. We will update the list as new announcements are made:

CLOSURES:

*School closures - Many school districts canceled classes on Wednesday, and have already announced closures for Thursday. See the list of school closures here.

*High school games canceled - Dozens of high school sports games have been canceled. Here is the updated list.

*Boise Towne Square - Closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Some anchor stores are staying open until 9 p.m. (normal hours), but the mall itself is closing at 5 p.m.

*Nampa Public Library will be closed on Thursday

*Metro Meals on Wheels - Will not be delivering food on Thursday

*Twin Falls City Hall - Closed at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. It will reopen at noon on Thursday. The city is also asking residents to avoid driving, if possible

*The Morrison Center offices - Closed at noon on Wednesday. The office will reopen for regular business on Thursday. To purchase tickets, visit MorrisonCenter.com or call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000

*Food deliveries - Some restaurants that deliver food have canceled deliveries on Wednesday, including Chicago Connection. Dave & Busters in Boise and Yogurtz Grill in Meridian also announced that they are closed Wednesday.

DELAYS:

*Certain services, such as trash/recycling collection and mail/package delivery are still happening despite the messy road conditions, but they could be slow or delayed.

*The heavy snow and slow-moving traffic is also impacting response times for emergency services, officials say.

