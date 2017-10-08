Weather forecast for Sunday, Oct. 8

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Trump declares disaster in Treasure Valley due to floodingOct. 8, 2017, 3:43 p.m.
-
Nate batters weary Southeast with heavy rains, floodingOct. 8, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
-
Meridian boy and his service dog happy together…Oct. 8, 2017, 6:53 p.m.