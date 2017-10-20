Rain showers are likely this morning with the warmest temperatures of the day early and cooling through the day. A strong cold front is moving through the area and it will produce rain in the valley and snow in the mountains with the freezing level starting at 7,000 feet but dropping to 5,000 feet.

A break in the showers later today with more rain tomorrow afternoon and evening which will impact those attending the Boise State game. Showers are expected on and off through tailgating time and for the game.

Clouds decrease and temperatures will return to normal by the middle of next week.

