Flooding near Highway 21 leaves water on roadway

Idaho 21 (Photo: Idaho Transportation Department)

IDAHO CITY -- Officials are warning motorists to be careful if they are driving on Highway 21 near Idaho City Monday.

Runoff and flooding in the area has left water on the road in several places south of Idaho City.

Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek said the road is still passable for now, despite the flooding.

"Mores Creek is very high, its at the level of the highway," he said.

But authorities are keeping an eye on the situation, with floodwaters expected to rise even higher by tomorrow.

Farther north, Idaho 21 is closed to traffic between Grandjean road and Banner Creek Summit due to avalanche danger.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down when water is flowing over the road.

