Flood concerns prompt disaster declaration in Eagle

River flooding (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

EAGLE -- The City of Eagle has declared a local emergency after an "unprecedented" amount of rainfall swelled the Boise River Thursday, threatening floods.

The disaster declaration came Friday after an emergency city council meeting. Ada County has already issued a disaster declaration.

City officials said in a release they were particularly concerned with the "progression toward failure" of a section of the river bank. Eagle residents who live in or near the floodplain have been notified, officials say.

Eagle has asked citizens to sign up for the county's CodeRed alert system, which will send out alerts related to the flood.

To sign up for CodeRed, click here. You can also visit Ada County's flood information website here.

