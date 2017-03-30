Downed tree blocking road in West Boise

Tree down (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE -- Residents of a West Boise neighborhood are asked to find a different way around after a tree fell across the road Thursday morning.

The 20-foot pine toppled at Christine Street and Canterbury Drive, not far from the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Ustick Road.

Ada County Highway District crews are on scene now, working to cut up the tree and clear it from the street. The tree appears to have broken off near the ground before falling.

High winds forecast for Thursday could down more trees, especially evergreens, which have a shallow root system and more foliage this early in the spring.

