Boise opens cooling station for homeless families

BOISE - With temperatures set to soar above 100 degrees this week, the City of Boise is opening a cooling station for homeless families.

The temporary cooling station is located at the city's Pioneer Community Center at 500 South Ash Street.

The center was set to open Monday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., and will be open daily during the forecasted heat wave, which is expected to bring temperatures of over 100 degrees through the weekend.

Operated by the Boise Department of Parks and Recreation, the Pioneer Community Center houses seven computers, books and games, art supplies, foosball and air hockey tables, television and a large collection of toys.

