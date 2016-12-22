Daily forecast, radars and the 7 day forecast from KTVB (Photo: KTVB)

Patches of dense fog again this morning with the dense fog advisory until 11 am then mostly sunny skies and daytime highs similar to yesterday but still below normal.

Snow is likely for tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night. Warmer temperatures by Saturday and that will change the snow to a mix of rain and snow. Drying by Saturday evening for the beginning of Hanukkah and stay dry through Christmas morning. There is another chance of snow showers by Tuesday.

