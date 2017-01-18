Snow has moved into southwest Idaho this morning, with a significant amount of moisture yet to come through Thursday. The forecast is highly variable depending upon location and elevation. Areas of heavy snow are likely this morning, especially in the lower Treasure Valley and mountains. From 8-15" of snow is possible through Thursday in the lower Treasure Valley and Weiser Basin areas, with 1-2 feet of snow in the mountains. Farther east across the Treasure Valley, 2-6" is likely before slowly mixing with rain or freezing rain this afternoon into tomorrow. The western Magic Valley will also see significant snow later today, from 6-8" overnight into Thursday.

Temperatures will slowly rise to near freezing this afternoon in the Boise area, and stay near freezing through tonight and tomorrow, with wet snow or a rain/snow mix and occasional freezing rain. The precipitation will let up later Thursday and Friday, but more snow is likely Friday night into Saturday morning, and again on Sunday, with snow showers into next week..

