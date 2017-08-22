Sunny skies with some haze and hot temperatures for the first day of school. Temperatures are starting cool so a light jacket would be good for the children but they will need to remember to bring it back home as the afternoon temperatures will be quite warm in the mid-90's. Many will have a half day but mid-day temperatures for the early release will be still be in the mid-80's.
Share your First Day pictures on our Facebook page or using #7FirstDay!
Air quality real-time monitoring map
Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation
Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs