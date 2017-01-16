Another storm headed for the Treasure Valley, up to 10 inches of snow expected

A new series of storms is expected to add to the already-record amounts of snow in the Treasure Valley. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Treasure Valley could see up to 10 inches of new snow over the next few days, according to the latest Winter Storm Watch issued Monday.

The first of a series of storms are expected to arrive in the valley late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, which could cause problems for the Wednesday morning commute.

WINTER STORM WATCH: Latest county-by-county alerts

Wintry weather is expected to last through the end of the week, and will likely help push the frigid temperature inversion out.

KTVB Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz says if the cold air is forced out, the snow could turn to rain, and that could keep snow amounts below four inches. However, if the cold air remains, six to 10 inches of snow is possible in Treasure and Magic Valley locations, with the bulk of the precipitation expected to fall Wednesday and Thursday.

Mountain areas could see one to two feet of fresh snow over the next few days.

