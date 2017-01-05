After record snowfall, flooding is next big concern

Boise City workers spent Thursday clearing snow from downtown streets and sidewalks. There is a sense of urgency with rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast that could combine with the snow to cause flooding. (Photo: Paul Boehlke / KTVB)

BOISE - Now that the snow has stopped falling, continuing to clear the streets of snow will be a priority, especially with rain and warmer temperatures heading our way this weekend.

The weather changes, combined with the heavy snow already on the ground, could cause major flooding issues for neighborhoods.

The City of Boise is stepping up efforts to clear snow from downtown streets and sidewalks. But what about residential areas, many of which are still inundated with snow?

For most people shoveling our driveways and the sidewalks in front of our houses has meant shoving most of that snow into the street. If you haven’t made a point of keeping nearby storm drains clear of the snow, that may come back to bite you.

The rain will help melt the snow much faster than just warm weather alone. And that water is going to have to go somewhere. With the ground likely still frozen under the snow it will begin to pool and collect in low areas, typically around drainage areas and storm drains.

So before the rain and warm weather arrives, you'll want to make sure those drains are clear, including as much of the gutters along the sidewalks as possible. It may not be enough to alleviate all flooding concerns in your neighborhood, considering the record amount of snow still on the ground, but every little bit helps.

