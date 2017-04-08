Two-car crash on Chinden near Joplin Rd.

(Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday night after a two-car crash on Chinden Boulevard at Joplin Road, which is between Five Mile and Maple Grove roads.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both cars appeared to be smaller SUV-type vehicles -- one was white and the other was a darker color.

An Ada County dispatcher says the darker-colored car rolled into a ditch, and that the roadway was slick at the time.

As of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, one westbound lane of Chinden Blvd. had reopened, and both eastbound lanes were open.

The crash remains under investigation.





