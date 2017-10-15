Transportation officials OK $100M to expand I-84 corridor

A widening project on Interstate 84 in Nampa is set begin in summer 2018. Public input is still being sought. (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Idaho Transportation Board officials have approved more than $100 million to expand a major interstate corridor in southwestern Idaho.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that the board approved the funding during a Thursday meeting. The money will be used to expand the Interstate 84 corridor from Nampa to Caldwell. The board has already approved $150 million to widen a stretch of I-84 from two to three lanes each way.

The funding, however, will need final approval from the Idaho Legislature. Lawmakers won't convene for the 2018 session until January.

Republican Sen. Patti Anne Lodge of Huston says the expansion will help make the interstate much safer for drivers commuting to and from work.

