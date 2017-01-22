Snow drifts, low visibility close US 20

ITD camera along US 20. The road was blocked for several house Sunday due to snow drifts. (Photo: ITD)

MOUNTAIN HOME - Snow drifts blocked U.S. 20 northeast of Mountain Home for several hours Sunday afternoon, officials said.

An Elmore County dispatcher tells KTVB that snow drifts and low visibility brought traffic to a standstill along the stretch of highway.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the road was blocked between Cow Creek Road and Anderson Dam Road, about 19 miles east of Mountain Home. It reopened to one lane of traffic at about 5:30 p.m.

Crews are working to clear the road, the dispatcher said. Drivers are advised to use extra caution.

Copyright 2016 KTVB