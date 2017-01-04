Snow, crashes close I-84 in E. Oregon

Multiple crashes along I-84 in eastern Oregon prompted ODOT to close the road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ODOT)

ONTARIO - A 150-mile stretch Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon is shut down Wednesday evening due to multiple crashes and slide-offs.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) closed I-84 in both directions between Pendleton and Ontario. Officials say snow, wind and ice are creating challenging driving conditions for all travelers.

ODOT will keep the road closed until the crashes can be cleared and the roadway plowed and sanded.

For the latest on road conditions in eastern Oregon, visit tripcheck.com or call (800) 977-6368



