MOUNTAIN HOME - Crashes that blocked eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home have been cleared, but conditions on I-84 through Elmore County and across southwest and south-central Idaho remain hazardous, with ice, snow and reduced visibility, the Idaho Transportation Dept. reports.

Mountain Home Police report that Simco Road is closed off of I-84, which meets Idaho 67, because of very slick, icy conditions and drifting snow.

U.S. Highway 20 between Mountain Home and Fairfield is closed because of avalanche risk.

For road reports from highways around Idaho, check here.

